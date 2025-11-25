So many things about the holiday season feel magical.

Everyone seems to have a bit of a pep in their step, you’re bombarded with songs that fill you with nostalgia, and of course (my personal favorite part), there are the beautiful lights.

I consider it to be incredibly calming driving around to see how people decorate for the holiday season — bonus points if I have a cup of hot chocolate in my hand.

Barbara Helgason Barbara Helgason loading...

So when I find a particularly impressive display, I want to share it with others.

Spread the holiday cheer, you know?

Which is why I want to tell you about Marlin Christmas Wonderland in Sea Girt.

Marlin Christmas Wonderland Marlin Christmas Wonderland loading...

They have one of the most immersive and imaginative home holiday displays right here in the Garden State.

Marlin Christmas Wonderland is lighting up the season once again at 1326 Laurel Ave in Sea Girt, NJ

Marlin Christmas Wonderland Marlin Christmas Wonderland loading...

This year’s holiday village will feature the following:

✨️ Santa’s Cabin

✨️ Scenes from Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Grinch, A Christmas

✨️ Story, and Christmas Vacation

✨️ Candy Cane Lane and Gingerbread Village

✨️ Santa's Toy Factory and North Pole Post Office

Marlin Christmas Wonderland Marlin Christmas Wonderland loading...

✨️ Mickey, Minnie, and friends

✨️ Singing Reindeer

✨️ A Christmas Tree Farm

❄️ An Ice Skating Rink

✨️ Plus dozens of new surprises!

There will be a synchronized projection show running each night from 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors are invited to tune in to 88.9 FM to experience the full soundtrack from their cars.

Marlin Christmas Wonderland Marlin Christmas Wonderland loading...

The Wonderland will officially be open on Friday Nov. 28 at 5 p.m., according to their Facebook page.

Remembering Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure A look back at the very first season from 2015, and the last season of 2024. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

A Longwood Christmas 2025: A first look "A Longwood Christmas 2025" debuted on November 21, 2025. EJ took the trip out to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, to snap a few photos! Gallery Credit: Eric Johnson

15 items to never leave in your car during a New Jersey winter Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Light Up New Jersey 2024: Best holiday displays These are just some of the best displays submitted this year to New Jersey 101.5's Light Up New Jersey contest. Our winning entry is the final photo. Happy holidays! Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction