Be merry and bright by checking out this dazzling light display
So many things about the holiday season feel magical.
Everyone seems to have a bit of a pep in their step, you’re bombarded with songs that fill you with nostalgia, and of course (my personal favorite part), there are the beautiful lights.
I consider it to be incredibly calming driving around to see how people decorate for the holiday season — bonus points if I have a cup of hot chocolate in my hand.
So when I find a particularly impressive display, I want to share it with others.
Spread the holiday cheer, you know?
Which is why I want to tell you about Marlin Christmas Wonderland in Sea Girt.
They have one of the most immersive and imaginative home holiday displays right here in the Garden State.
Marlin Christmas Wonderland is lighting up the season once again at 1326 Laurel Ave in Sea Girt, NJ
This year’s holiday village will feature the following:
✨️ Santa’s Cabin
✨️ Scenes from Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Grinch, A Christmas
✨️ Story, and Christmas Vacation
✨️ Candy Cane Lane and Gingerbread Village
✨️ Santa's Toy Factory and North Pole Post Office
✨️ Mickey, Minnie, and friends
✨️ Singing Reindeer
✨️ A Christmas Tree Farm
❄️ An Ice Skating Rink
✨️ Plus dozens of new surprises!
There will be a synchronized projection show running each night from 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors are invited to tune in to 88.9 FM to experience the full soundtrack from their cars.
The Wonderland will officially be open on Friday Nov. 28 at 5 p.m., according to their Facebook page.
