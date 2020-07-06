100-plus people kept partying as NJ house caught on fire

ENGLEWOOD — A woman taking her grandchild for a walk noticed a house on fire and called 911, but said the more than 100 people outside continued their Fourth of July party on Saturday night.

Fire broke out on the left side of the house on West End Avenue but no one seemed to notice, the woman told the Daily Voice. Englewood Fire Lt. Shawn Brown told NorthJersey.com firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to find the source of smoke coming from the second floor of the house. A wall was opened up to get extinguish the fire, Brown told NorthJersey.com.

Brown told NorthJersey.com at least 10 people were evacuated from the home.

Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus limit indoor gatherings to 100 people or 25% of a room's capacity, whichever is smaller. Outdoor gatherings are currently capped by Murphy at 500.

Firework casings were found outside the home where the fire started, but an investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing, Brown told NorthJersey.com.

Police told the Daily Voice one of those present — Robert Ferrarelli, 20, — was charged with making terroristic threats during a state of emergency, rioting and resisting and aggravated assault on a police officer. The article didn't further explain what he's accused of doing.

Brown and Fire Chief Erik Enersen have not yet return messages regarding the fire.

