EGG HARBOR TWP. — A juvenile male had to be airlifted to a Camden hospital after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing a street at dusk Tuesday, township police said.

In a release Wednesday, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said the 10-year-old boy was struck by a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by township resident Nicholas Westphal, 27, just before 5 p.m.

The juvenile was crossing Spruce Avenue heading west and, according to police, walked directly into the path of the truck, which was traveling northbound.

The boy's injuries were deemed to be serious, and he was taken by helicopter to Cooper University Hospital, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but no charges against Westphal have been announced.

Police said traffic around that section of Spruce Avenue was detoured for about two hours following the collision.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

