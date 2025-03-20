10 towns in NJ with lowest property taxes. How much you’d save

If it weren’t so sad it would almost be funny. Recently the news came that in New Jersey for the first time ever our average property tax bill is now over $10,000 a year.

There’s plenty of blame to go around.

The stubborn issue of ‘home rule’ and towns not wanting to share services. The way we fund our schools has needed to change for years. Also we have far too many school districts too heavy with far too much administration and the bulk of our property taxes goes to our schools. Then there’s the fact that under Gov Murphy the 2% cap Christie had put on property tax increases quietly went away.

Is it possible to pay less for property taxes? Yes. You may give up location, certain services, square footage, but it’s all a mindset like everything else.

To give credit where it’s due, NJ.com dug into data recently released to find towns where the property taxes were lowest in the Garden State. I just want to focus on the 10 lowest property taxes towns and what kind of town you might expect for your money, but here’s their full article.

Here are the 10 NJ towns with the lowest property taxes.

10. Bridgeton City, Cumberland County

Average Taxes: $3,802

Average Property Value: $71,958

You’ll find New Jersey’s largest historic district here, and Bridgeton features charming Victorian architecture. With Cohanzick Zoo, parks, and a strong arts scene, it offers a nice blend of history and outdoor recreation.

9. Trenton, Mercer County

Average Taxes: $3,690

Average Property Value: $63,615

As the state capital, Trenton is rich in history, with landmarks like the New Jersey State House and the Old Barracks Museum. If Trenton has too much of a bad reputation for you, that’s fair. But it’s a city on the rise, with revitalization efforts bringing new energy to its cultural and economic scene.

8. Dennis Township, Cape May County

Average Taxes: $3,585

Average Property Value: $189,133

I’ve heard great things about this town. Near the Jersey Shore, Dennis Township is a nature lover’s paradise, with vast open spaces, trails, and access to the beaches of Cape May. It’s a peaceful, rural setting and could be something for those seeking a slower pace of life.

7. Audubon Park Borough, Camden County

Average Taxes: $2,867

Average Property Value: $41,483

No that’s not a misprint. Audubon Park is known for its cooperative housing community, making homeownership more affordable. With tree-lined streets and a suburban feel, it's a great spot for families and retirees alike.

6. Commercial Township, Cumberland County

Average Taxes: $2,846

Average Property Value: $109,106

Commercial Township comes with a rural, waterfront setting along the Maurice River, perfect for boating and fishing. Its small-town charm and affordability make it an attractive option for those seeking a quiet life.

5. Lower Alloways Creek Township, Salem County

Average Taxes: $2,380

Average Property Value: $133,903

Never heard of it? It’s in the southwestern corner of the state, and some say this township is a hidden gem. Surrounded by marshlands and nature preserves, it’s perfect for birdwatching and outdoor exploration. The Salem Nuclear Power Plant also contributes to its economic stability.

4. Woodbine Borough, Cape May County

Average Taxes: $2,097

Average Property Value: $124,232

With access to Belleplain State Forest and the shore, it's a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Originally founded as a settlement for Eastern European Jewish immigrants, Woodbine has a strong sense of community.

3. Camden, Camden County

Average Taxes: $2,071

Average Property Value: $58,469

Yes, it has a bad reputation. Granted. But also a rich history. And Camden is undergoing a transformation, with revitalized waterfront attractions like the Adventure Aquarium and the BB&T Pavilion.

2. Teterboro Borough, Bergen County

Average Taxes: $1,936

Average Property Value: $184,129

Maybe not a place for families with kids because the borough has very few residents, but its strategic location near New York City makes it a desirable place for professionals. Its low taxes are largely due to its commercial and industrial base.

1. Walpack Township, Sussex County

Average Taxes: $1,156

Average Property Value: $227,892

With a population of fewer than 10 people, Walpack Township is essentially a ghost town. Located within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, it’s surrounded by stunning natural beauty. If you want to be left alone and save on property taxes, put it on your list.