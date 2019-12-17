1 hospitalized after pickup crashes into house in Brick

BRICK — A pickup truck slammed through the side of a house on Tuesday morning sending one person to the hospital.

Township police said at least one person was inside the three-story house on Drum Point Road.

The pickup was in the parking lot of a shopping center next to the home. The truck went through a fence and into the residential property about 9 a.m., police said.

News 12 New Jersey reported that the driver was hospitalized.

Brick police said that they are investigating what led up to the crash.

