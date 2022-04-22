1 fatally shot, two injured on Camden, NJ street

CAMDEN — No arrests have been made in the shooting of three men in broad daylight, one fatally, on a street Thursday afternoon.

Camden County police responded to the area of 10th Street and Thurman Street around 2:50 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation and several 911 calls reported several shots fired.

Officers found one man, Turhan Hudson, 29, of Camden on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Hudson was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes later.

Two other Camden men drove themselves to Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden. One was a 25-year-old man who had a gunshot wound. A 27-year-old man suffered a graze wound, according to MacAulay. A Virtua ambulance in the area at the time was also hit by gunfire.

No arrests have yet been made. MacAulay asked anyone with information to call her office at 856-614-8078 or Camden County police at 609-519-6918.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

