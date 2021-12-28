Jets QB Zach Wilson surprises Livingston, NJ waitress with a gift

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, born in Utah, made a real "Jersey Guy" move when he gifted a waitress at the Ritz Diner in Livingston with two tickets to their game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now that's what I call a tip!

The Wilson family was having Christmas breakfast when Kensia Thelusma told him that her son Scott was a massive Jets fan. Wilson told her "I have two tickets." You can see her excited reaction jumping up and down as she breaks the good news to her son in this video posted on Instagram.

Wilson's mother Lisa also posted on her account.

Wilson also posed for a picture for and with Thelusma, which she posted to her Instagram account.

Since no good deed goes unpunished, Wilson went on to throw for one touchdown and run 52 yards for another as the Jets beat the Jaguars 26-21 for their fourth win of the season. The Jets rookie quarterback, drafted with the No. 2 pick in last year's draft has been getting better and better in the last few weeks.

AP

Regardless of what he does on the field, and we're expecting good things, Wilson is a total class act off of it.

Quarterbacks in New Jersey constantly come under criticism. Just ask Eli Manning who was constantly under fire even though he won two Super Bowls, or Daniel Jones who's drawn the ire of Giants fans while he sits with an injured neck.

Zach Wilson will probably in the years to come also draw criticism from the fans, but no matter what he does, he will always have two fans in Livingston.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

