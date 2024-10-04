You&#8217;re not seeing things: NJ city&#8217;s tap water really is pink

You’re not seeing things: NJ city’s tap water really is pink

Credit: rkafoto

💧Pink hue seen in water this week

💧City government explains why

💧Resident not happy on Facebook

NEW BRUNSWICK — If you’ve seen a pink hue in your water this week in New Brunswick, you’re not imagining things.

There’s been an "overfeed" of potassium permanganate at the area’s water treatment plant, according to city officials.

While city officials say it’s safe to drink, they advise delaying laundry until the faucet water runs clear.

Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company
loading...

Potassium permanganate is added to the raw water supply for pre-disinfecting purposes before it’s sent out, according to the city officials.

SEE MORE: Dangerous intersection in NJ to receive needed upgrade

One Facebook comment slams the city, alleging the notice came out too late.

No timeline was provided for the fix.

Credit: Rich Walker
loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users

Reddit users named these the biggest problems that New Jersey Faces. Do you agree?

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey

SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey. The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM