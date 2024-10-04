You’re not seeing things: NJ city’s tap water really is pink
💧Pink hue seen in water this week
💧City government explains why
💧Resident not happy on Facebook
NEW BRUNSWICK — If you’ve seen a pink hue in your water this week in New Brunswick, you’re not imagining things.
There’s been an "overfeed" of potassium permanganate at the area’s water treatment plant, according to city officials.
While city officials say it’s safe to drink, they advise delaying laundry until the faucet water runs clear.
Potassium permanganate is added to the raw water supply for pre-disinfecting purposes before it’s sent out, according to the city officials.
One Facebook comment slams the city, alleging the notice came out too late.
No timeline was provided for the fix.
