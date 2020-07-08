You’re invited to Lucy the Elephant’s birthday party

If you've never been to Margate to see Lucy the Elephant, here's your chance to see her on a very special day. It's Lucy's 139th 'birthday' and the folks in charge of her care and maintenance are pulling out all the stops to make it a happening.

Lenny's Hot Dogs was a staple in Margate in the 1960s and '70s, and will be setting up a replica of its old stand in front of Lucy to commemorate the special day(s).

The party will take place on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 19 from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.. The stand will be recreated in Lucy's parking lot on Decatur Avenue.

The next day, on Monday July 20, Decatur Avenue will be renamed Lucy Plaza to commemorate the 50th anniversary of her being moved to her current location.

James V. Lafferty , a Philadelphia developer and real estate agent, constructed Lucy to attract visitors to the Atlantic City in 1881. She fell into disrepair some years back and some local concerned citizens raised the money to restore her to beyond her former glory. She remains a fixture on Atlantic Avenue in Margate, which at the time was called South Atlantic City.

Lucy The Elephant has the distinction of being the oldest roadside attraction in America. She's right next door to one of the beach beachside restaurants at the shore, Ventura's. Hopefully you'll be able to eat there by that weekend.

If not, there's Lenny's Hot Dogs.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

