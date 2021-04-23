Your special needs kid will LOVE this fishing event

As the father of two little boys with autism, I know how hard it can be for them to make friends, get out and enjoy fun things. What if I told you they could gather with other special needs kids just like them, no matter what their special need is, without judgment, without pressure, and enjoy a day of fishing with caring grownups who understand and love kids just like them?

It's called C.A.S.T. for Kids Tewksbury and it's happening Saturday June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Participants should be 6 to 18 years old and you have to pre-register. It's taking place at the pond in Pascal Park right by Tewksbury Elementary School. You do NOT have to be from that town to enjoy this. It’s NOT competitive. If your child doesn’t know how to fish it does NOT matter; there are caring volunteers there to help every bit of the way.

Mike Wooby is the local event organizer and says while C.A.S.T. for Kids is national it will be the first of its kind in New Jersey. “The best time to go fishing is when given the opportunity. Please donate to help these kids have that first opportunity and make the first ever New Jersey C.A.S.T. for Kids event a huge success.”

While the event isn’t until June 19, he only has until May 15 to raise the necessary donations to make this happen. Volunteers are ready to go. Kids are already being signed up. PLEASE help this happen! If you know any families with special needs kids, please share this with them and spread the word.

Here’s how to donate. And you can write this off your taxes!

How did Mike Wooby get involved? He’s a teacher at Tewksbury Elementary School. His son wants to follow in his footsteps but specifically wants to go into special education. It seemed like a perfect fit.

The mission of C.A.S.T. for Kids is beautifully stated. “The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation enriches the lives of children with special needs, supports their families, and strengthens communities through the sport of fishing.

We empower families and communities to celebrate children with special needs, making these children feel valued and loved so they can overcome limitations and be successful.”

If you do one good deed this year, let it be this. Help make these children feel valued and loved. Please donate and share this with everyone you can.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)