Live in this stunning renovated NJ barn for $1.8 million

Did anyone ever try insulting you by barking, "What's wrong with you, do you live in a barn!?"

They'll quickly come up with a new insult after seeing this.

There is a property for sale in Tewksbury that is one of a kind. It is an old 1800s era barn that was long ago disassembled, moved, then put back up on a 41-acre property in this Hunterdon County town. And if you think living inside a 4,721-square-foot barn is unappealing just wait until you see these pictures.

The owners have it up for sale with an ask of $1,799,000 and if you not only want a gorgeous home but one that was painstakingly created with a green planet-friendly love this home is a steal. Originally built with solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling and a ton of recycled, chemical-free materials, the sellers were just as caring about the land.

So what would it be like living in a former pig barn from the 1880s? See for yourself.

Zillow Zillow loading...

If you can’t relax in this living room you just can’t relax.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Oh, and its amazingly cozy fireplace.

Zillow Zillow loading...

How’s this for a view of your dining room?

Zillow Zillow loading...

You get a wet bar.

Zillow Zillow loading...

You get a den.

Zillow Zillow loading...

You get a gorgeous spiral staircase.

Zillow Zillow loading...

So that’s where that goes!

Zillow Zillow loading...

Kitchen with exposed beams.

Zillow Zillow loading...

What a beautiful bedroom.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Or there’s this heavenly one.

Zillow Zillow loading...

If I’m 10 I’m so fighting for top bunk.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The home at 184 Lamington Rd. in Tewksbury is listed by Georgia Schley and Marilyn Leung for Turpin Realtors.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

Jersey City home transformation: From falling apart to full luxury 41 Bentley Ave. was basically falling apart. It was typical of many homes you see in the older sections of Jersey City, before the developers get to them, that is. Many of them are rundown, neglected with the population of the town not having the means to repair and update them.