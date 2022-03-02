New faces leading the way to bring New Jersey back (Opinion)

We are really ramping up the grassroots momentum in New Jersey.

I am now at events three or four times a week speaking to various groups of concerned citizens. Moms, dads, teachers, cops, small business owners, construction workers, and everyone in between.

What I'm seeing firsthand is the incredible number of women who are engaging in the political process for the first time. Running for office, organizing events, helping candidates, and registering voters.

All activities are based on the belief that we can turn this state around. I know that many of you are #DigginIn with me but far too many of you are thinking about the exit plan. All I ask is that you give me a chance over the next few years to make a real difference.

One new group having an impact is out of Tewksbury in Hunterdon County. Ladies for America First co-founder Maureen Baumgartner called in to talk about their launch event on Sunday, March 3 in Cranbury.

We also heard from Johnny Tobacco who is MCing the trucker convoy at the New Egypt Speedway Saturday night.

I'm looking forward to a busy weekend working with so many new people fighting hard to return our state to normal!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

