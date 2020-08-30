Police say driver killed by falling tree in Hunterdon County

CALIFON — The driver of a pickup truck was killed Saturday when a tree fell onto the vehicle on a Hunterdon County road, police said.

Tewksbury Township police said the truck was heading north on Route 517 shortly after 3 p.m. when the accident happened.

Police and emergency crews from several companies removed the driver of the 2008 Toyota Tacoma, who was the only person in the vehicle, but he died of his injuries.

The man's identity wasn't immediately released, pending notification of his relatives.