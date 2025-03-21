Tree falls on school bus in Tewksbury, NJ and injures 11

🌲 Tree falls on school bus in Tewksbury

🌲 Front of the bus was crushed by branches

🌲 Witness says garbage man rushed to help children

TEWKSBURY — The driver of a school bus and 10 children are hospitalized after a tree fell on the vehicle on Friday morning.

The tree fell near Fairmont Road East and Addison Drive in Tewksbury around 7 a.m., according to Tewksbury Police Chief Timothy Hanft.

Photos showed that the trunk and large branches mostly damaged the front of the Tewksbury school bus.

First responders rushed to the scene and began looking over the victims' injuries. Police said there were no life-threatening injuries, while the Whitehouse Rescue Squad said the injuries were "minor."

Still, the driver and all 10 students were taken to Hunterdon Medical Center. School officials were at the hospital to meet with parents

Video from News 12 New Jersey showed the school bus was towed away later Friday morning.

One woman said to News 12 that garbage men who were nearby on their route ran to the bus. They helped the children safely get out the back door.

Another woman, Andrea said her son was about to get on the bus when the tree fell with a "thunderous crash."

"The bus driver is the most amazing bus driver. I've known her for years and I hope she's okay," Andrea said.

