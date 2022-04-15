Your NJ groceries are going up even more, here’s by how much (Opinion)

I don’t know about you but the cost of groceries is killing us.

We are a family of six and some of my kids even require special foods. Two of them have to have gluten-free and one of them also has to be casein free. Casein is a protein found in dairy products so you can imagine how frequently this comes up.

The gluten-free bread that we have to buy now stands at over $10 for a loaf. And you get less of it than a normal loaf of bread.

But even for families with no food allergies, no celiac disease, etc., people are struggling like I cannot ever remember with the high cost of groceries.

If you factor in things to your grocery bill like toiletries, laundry detergent, dish liquid, etc., I’m easily paying $1,200 a month. Imagine my happiness (said with a good measure of Jersey sarcasm) when I read prices are about to go up even more.

This bad news just came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They say prices will continue to increase throughout 2022. And they offered us this handy breakdown of categories and by how much they are expected to rise.

— Eggs 2.5% to 3.5% more

— Dairy products 4% to 5% more

— Fresh fruit 5% to 6% more

— Processed fruit and vegetables 4.5% to 5.5% more

— Fats and oils 6% to 7% more

— Poultry 6% to 7% more

Like that’s not bad enough, if you did have any money left to maybe try to treat your partner or family to a dinner out once in a while they say the cost of dining out will be going up as well. How much? 5 to 6%.

When’s the next presidential election again?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

