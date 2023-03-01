Your help is needed to find more than 40 missing children in NJ

🔵 These are the children currently reported missing in New Jersey

A missing person case is always hard and it gets even harder the colder the case gets in the days, weeks, months, and even years that follow a disappearance of some kind, kidnapping, murder, or something else.

These are active cases still being investigated in New Jersey, according to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Each reported case has its own set of circumstances.

One case below comes with a word of caution from the NCMEC.

Each photo will have some identifying information as well as where to contact law enforcement if you have any knowledge of their whereabouts or something that can help bring them back home to their parents and families.

New Jersey's Missing Children

Remembering Sarah Stern