Your dust collecting VHS tapes could bring in some big cash

I remember hearing about and actually participating in getting rid of a lot of clutter during the pandemic. With many places closed and social gatherings postponed, it was a great time to look around and throw out stuff that I haven’t used in years.

I wish I would have known then what I know now. Who new there may be money for your old VHS tapes. You can go on demand and get any movie you desire immediately in the comfort of your own home. VHS tapes and machines have been obsolete for years and that’s why they are worth money! The most famous video store in the world Blockbuster closed its doors in 2014 and by 2019 there is only 1 Blockbuster store in the world located in Bend, Oregon. So with all that information I tossed my VHS tapes.

Here in New Jersey, last December someone paid $57,000 for a Star Wars VHS tape!

If you have a classic VHS movie in an unopened box that tape that you paid $20 for in 1980 is now worth $10,000! From Rocky to Indiana Jones to Star Wars, Jaws and Top Gun, the original movies in unopened boxes are worth thousands of dollars. I got duplicates of some of the big movies still in the original box with cellophane wrap that were gifts and I threw them out.

Old VCR tapes someone left along the side of the road. No interesting content. (Craig Allen photo). Old VCR tapes someone left along the side of the road. No interesting content. (Craig Allen photo). loading...

Some experts say that the VHS collectors will spend big money on rare collections or box sets and some big titles are being sold on E-Bay for big money.

So go through the VHS tapes in your basement and attic and if you have a rare VHS tape in an unopened box or a VHS machine that was working when you stored it, then you may be able to make a few dollars to pay your cable bill for watching all those movies on demand. Good Luck!

