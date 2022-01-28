Your dog or cat needs this NJ driver license collar tag

Dog and cat owners around the Garden State now have a new way to have their pets show off their Jersey pride: New Jersey Driver License pet tags.

The best part is you don't have to wait in line at the MVC. Instead, the process is rather simple. Simply select the state, upload a preferred photo of your pet, then start entering all of their information.

You don't need to fill out every field, but you are able to enter your animal's name, date of birth, species, breed, gender, fur color, eye color, and signature, as well as the owner's phone number and address. You can even fill out needs and restrictions on the back.

You can also add special attributes by way of a sticker in the top left corner. Options include 'superhero,' 'rescued,' and 'best friend.'

TagsForHope makes a seemingly endless variety of pet tags in all shapes and sizes, but the New Jersey driver license can be found here.

Their desire is to see a world where adoptable and treatable animals no longer lose their lives by euthanasia. In 2020, New Jersey actually ranked fairly well when it came to a state-by-state study into shelter pet deaths.

Results from Best Friends Animal Society have New Jersey at 27th nationwide when factoring in population, total killed, and percentage of no-kill shelters.

53.68% of New Jersey shelters are of the no-kill variety, and I think we can all agree that number could be a little lower.

On their website, TagsForHope pledges every purchase their customers make will act as a vote towards a better world for animals and the granting of resources for their cause. Every purchase allows them to save the life of an animal and provide it with food, critical medical care, additional time, and transportation out of a no-kill shelter.

