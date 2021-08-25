Your chance to win Wawa sneakers

If you’ve always wanted a pair of sneakers with a goose on them, your ship has come in. Wawa, the beloved convenience store is holding a social media sweepstakes to win Wawa swag, including the limited edition sneaker.

The contest is called the #WawaRun Gear Sweepstakes and in addition to the shoes, you can win custom designed tents, coolers, and cameras.

According to a statement from the company: “At Wawa we pride ourselves on fueling the day of so many customers throughout the markets we serve and this fun giveaway provides one additional way to bring happiness to customers who want to make a #WawaRun in style,” said Todd Miller, Sr. Director of Brand Strategy and Experience. “We know how excited customers get about the chance to win Wawa gear and we hope this is a fun summer contest that our communities love!”

The contest runs until Aug. 30; you can enter through Wawa’s Instagram page.

The sneaker takes the classic Nike Air Max 90 running shoe and updates it with graphics, colors and accents inspired by the Wawa brand – all packaged in a custom hoagie inspired shoebox with a limited-edition gift card. Ten pairs of the sneakers will be given away.

According to the company’s website, Wawa began as an iron foundry in New Jersey in 1803; toward the end of the century, the owner, George Wood, took an interest in dairy farming and opened a new processing plant in Wawa, PA, and it grew from there. Now, Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

For more information, go to www.wawa.com.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

