Young Ukrainian refugee couple living in my NJ town

Everyone around the world who is getting true information about what's going on in Ukraine has been horrified and heartbroken. It's been almost three months since Russia invaded their neighbor Ukraine with horrifying scenes being played out on our screens on a daily basis.

Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra was one of the first American elected officials to jump on a plane to go over there to volunteer to help feed refugees. One of the best organizations to donate to, according to the mayor, is the World Food Program USA.

Now some of those refugees are showing up here in New Jersey through a variety of private and public programs.

One such couple has found a home in my little town of Medford in Burlington County.

Eugene and Anna are a young couple displaced by the horrors of war and have found refuge with Eugene's mother Olga and her partner Boris. Eugene and Anna lived in Boryspil, a suburb of Kyiv when the bombing started near their house at the airport on the morning of Feb. 24.

Protests In London Over Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Getty Images loading...

They grabbed their important documents and fled to the border with Slovakia. From there they made it to Portugal with other countrymen who traveled there. That's where they heard the USA was accepting 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, so they flew to Mexico and walked across the border to the United States.

Just imagine the nightmare this young couple has been through and imagine their good fortune to end up with family here in New Jersey.

Not everyone there has been so lucky or worked so hard to get to safety. Eugene and Anna were planning their wedding before the war started and now, they're hoping to do that here.

Anna was a student and Eugene is a videographer who hopes to start working here soon. He is willing to work hard and make the most of his opportunity here.

March Against Russian Aggression Against Ukraine Held In DC Getty Images loading...

His sister Kseniia has set up a GoFundMe page for those of us who want to help.

Our family would love to meet them and have them over for dinner. If that doesn't happen at least we can make a donation to help out. Maybe you would like to as well.

It makes you count your blessings and want to show that gratitude by doing whatever you can.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: