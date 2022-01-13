Young NJ surfer aims for 1,000 straight days of surfing at the Shore

Carter Doorley, a 10 year old from Brigantine, has made it his mission to go surfing at the Jersey Shore every day for 1,000 days. He’s already around 600.

It all started in 2020 with the pandemic lockdown. Carter decided to keep himself busy by going surfing and it took off from there. His first goal was 100 days, then, after he reached that, the goal became 365 days and once he achieved that, it went up to 1,000 days.

Why does he do it? He told News 12 New Jersey, “I guess COVID because there was nothing else to do. And since there is nothing else to do, why not keep doing it."

“It’s fun and I got all these great things from doing it. So I’m just going to keep doing it," he said.

His mom, Dawn, told NJ.com that Carter has ADHD and finds it hard to find activities that keep him engaged.

As his streak has grown and he’s gotten more attention, he has been able to do some good because of it, raising money for both an animal shelter and a soup kitchen. He surfed a wave for every dollar raised for the Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary in Mays Landing. He’s also had some free gear sent his way.

Carter is a self-taught surfer, starting at age 5, and has been hitting the waves even on the coldest days at the Shore.

Carter told Fox 29 in Philadelphia that he ends each day by picking up trash on the beach, "I try to pick up trash to keep my beaches clean," he explained. "So we can have a beautiful ocean."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast

Check out the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County