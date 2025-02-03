NJ EMT charged with destroying patient records, authorities say

🔴 An EMT worker is accused of destroying patient records

🔴 He worked for Cliffside Park EMS

🔴 The destruction went on for two months

CLIFFSIDE PARK — A young EMT with Cliffside Park Emergency Medical Services has been charged with destroying patient records.

On Nov. 22, 2024, the Confidential Investigations Unit of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office received information regarding the alleged destruction of reports and charts associated with medical calls in Cliffside Park.

The investigation discovered that between September and November 2024, Darren E. Jacobs, 20, of Yonkers, New York, allegedly destroyed several patient care medical records while working as an emergency medical technician with Cliffside Park Emergency Medical Services.

Bergen County Prosecutor, Mark Musella did not publicly disclose a reason for the destruction.

Jacobs, who also uses the DJ handle, Ače Wăvě, according to Independent Online News, was arrested in Paramus on Thursday, Jan. 30.

He was charged with fourth-degree purposeful destruction, altercation, or falsification of a record relating to the care of a medical patient.

Jacobs was released pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

