You’ll never believe what was ranked NJ’s favorite finger food

New Jersey… can this be true?

I know we are passionate about our food. Especially those we eat without utensils, as we love finger food.

Just think about it: pizza, bagels, etc.

So when a study by BetMGM came out that revealed New Jersey’s favorite finger food, I was stunned.

Try to figure out what you think it is… I promise you, you won’t guess correctly.

BetMGM’s methodology was as follows:

We analyzed Google Trends data to determine the most popular finger food in each state. We compiled a list of 56 popular finger foods from Delish, New York Times Cooking, and The Pioneer Woman and tracked their search interest across all 50 states over the past 12 months. The finger food with the highest search volume in each state was considered the most popular.

So think about what could have been New Jersey’s favorite finger food:

Canva / Townsquare Media Illustration

Wings

Pigs in a blanket

Burger sliders

Popcorn chicken

Heck, even meatballs was included in their study! Wouldn’t you think with our passionate Italian population we would have strong opinions about meatballs?

But apparently not, the Garden State’s favorite finger food according to the study is an empanada.

For those not in the know, empanadas are crescent-shaped pastries made of dough, filled with a mix of ingredients.

Fillings can include anything from ground or shredded beef, chicken, pork, cheese, or vegetables, seasoned vibrantly, and finally baked.

We’re a lone wolf when it comes to this snack, no other state favored empanadas in the survey.

You could have given me a hundred guesses and I never would have guessed that empanadas are our favorite finger food.

Though now that I’ve read the study, I’m pretty hungry for one.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

