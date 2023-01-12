You won’t believe how many butt selfies New Jerseyans are taking

If you think statistics are boring you haven’t read the report on a study done by shinysmileveneers.com. They polled thousands of people all over the country and asked about selfies. How often people take them. What they do with them. And, eh, what parts of them are in the selfies.

Turns out New Jersey is nowhere near the top of the list for states taking the most selfies. We rank 27th, taking only 1.00 per week on average compared to Illinois which takes 3.58 selfies per week.

Hey, are The Chainsmokers from Illinois?

But alas, there’s another kind of selfie we in New Jersey seem to be much more interested in. The…butt selfie.

Yes, when it comes to butt selfies we are tied for 9th among all states. Wow! We reaaaallllly like our butts in the Garden State. And we don’t just like taking them. We like showing them off. According to the poll 11% of New Jerseyans admit to having posted their butt selfies on social media.

What is it about these delicious derrières in New Jersey that we just can’t deprive the world of? We like big butts and we like our own.

Now if you never knew butt selfies were a thing, they are. There’s even a portmanteau for butt selfies.

Belfies.

They can be clothed. They can be nude. Entire articles have been written with advice on how to take good butt selfies. This one suggests mirrors and tripods can work to your butt’s advantage. And it’s from a website called autostraddle.com.

And hey, if straddle is in the name, they ought to know their butts.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most Controversial Celebrity Magazine Covers Ever Below, discover the most controversial celebrity magazine covers to ever hit the newsstands.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.