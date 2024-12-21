You will be surprised by NJ travelers’ dream destination

New Jersey travelers who take at least two domestic flights a year were asked about their dream destinations. The surprising answer was not too much of a surprise to me.

AirportParkingReservation.com conducted a new survey and the results showed that New Jersey ranked second in the country with 25% of the flyers opting to stay local.

To me, that is an easy choice. Here in New Jersey, we have the shore, including Cape May which was selected by Conde Nest as one of the best beaches in the country.

We also have theme parks, amazing sightseeing destinations and enjoyable towns with remarkable restaurants and accommodations.

Photo via Mick Kirchman on Unsplash

Traveling locally cuts down on the expense of flying, the hassle of the airports and worrying about accommodations in other non-familiar locations.

In the survey, Florida and Hawaii were tied for the top spot for obvious reasons. The survey also pointed out that 55% of those surveyed do not plan on taking overseas flights.

Photo via Sean Oulashin on Unsplash

When pressed to pick an overseas and international destination 48% of New Jersey travelers picked Europe, followed by 25% want to head to Australia.

Both of those destinations are unique and fascinating but take a large bite out of your vacation time and of course can be extremely expensive for a family of four.

Staying local here in New Jersey is an excellent choice — we have a tremendous amount to offer, some things you would be surprised to discover, not to mention it is more cost efficient.

Enjoy New Jersey, stay local and be surprised.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

