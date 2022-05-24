‘You want some more?’ Ex-NFL player arrested after fight with NJ airport worker

NEWARK — Former NFL cornerback Brendan Langley is facing charges for grounding a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport in a brawl that went viral on social media.

Langley, who now plays for the Canadian Football League, was arrested for the fierce fight. TMZ first reported that the 27-year-old is charged with simple assault. The Daily Mail reported that he was taken into custody Thursday around 11 a.m.

The United Airlines worker, who took a few punches and got back up for more, has not been arrested. However, he did lose his job, according to TMZ.

United Airlines said in a statement that it is investigating. It did not release the employee's name.

"United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter," the airline said.

The melee lasted around a minute. No videos posted to social media show who hit first.

At one point, the worker is punched and falls back behind the counter and onto the baggage conveyer belt. With a bloodied face, the worker gets back up and goes face-to-face with Langley again.

"You want some more?" Langley shouted. "He wants more!"

Before the fight could continue, other airport workers intervened. Langley told them that the United Airlines employee struck first.

"He works at the airport and he assaulted me," Langley said.

It's not clear what prompted the outbreak of fisticuffs. The Daily Mail reported that Langley used a wheelchair to transport his luggage instead of paying $5 for a luggage cart.

Langley was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He currently plays as a wide receiver for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.

Video of the fight apparently between Langley and the United Airlines employee is below. (Warning: violence)

