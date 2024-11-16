Welp, here we are again, New Jersey. It's hard to believe it's almost time for Santa to guide his sleigh down from the North Pole and to the Garden State. It certainly feels like it was only yesterday that we were welcoming the new year, but now here we are preparing to say farewell to 2024.

And with this time of year comes all the holiday specials. From movies to decorations and even Santa villages, that magic of the season just comes alive. But it still doesn't change the fact that the past several months just seemed to fly by.

Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised. After all, the years always seem to fly by in the blink of an eye. Almost the same as how Buddy flew to the North Pole by crawling into Santa's giant sack of presents.

From the Big Screen to the Big Stage

If you just watched the above preview, I bet you're itching to watch the movie once again. That's how beloved Elf has become over the past 21 years since it's been released. Yes, 21 years. Can you imagine it's been that long?

The story of Buddy the Elf has also come a long way. From the North Pole to the big screen, and now to the big stage. Yes, the Elf The Broadway Musical is now touring, and it's going to land its sleigh right here in New Jersey.

Not just for one day, but six. That gives you six days' worth of opportunities to catch the show on-stage before it leaves the Garden State for 2024. But you'll need to move quickly since all those dates come up just before the big Thanksgiving holiday.

Elf the Movie / NJ / On-Stage / Musical Warner Bros. Entertainment via YouTube Screen Grab loading...

Elf The Musical Showtimes

All the performances will be happening at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ, for six days and eight shows.

Here's the schedule...

Tuesday, 11/19 @ 7 p.m.

Wednesday, 11/20 @ 7 p.m.

Thursday, 11/21 @ 7 p.m.

Friday, 11/23 @ 7 p.m.

Saturday, 11/23 @ 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, 11/24 @ 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Shows are selling out quickly, especially the weekend performances so don't wait. Doors open an hour before showtime, and you can grab your tickets here. Just remember to use mouthwash before arriving so your breath doesn't smell like beef and cheese.

Elf the Movie Warner Bros. Entertainment via YouTube Screen Grab loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.