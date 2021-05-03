You no longer have to wait for a vaccine … but some will (Opinion)

In case you still haven't received your COVID-19 vaccine, there is good news. There are plenty of places you can go without an appointment and just walk up and get it.

This is great news ... if you want it. There are messages everywhere from public health officials to the mainstream media telling you to get the vaccine because it's for the greater good. But many doubt if it is. Some people actually go online and look beyond the headlines, click bait and flip-flopping government officials to find out more about the vaccines.

A few stories have come out about rare blood clots in certain segments of the population, but little is reported about deaths or serious complications. Is that because there aren't any? Well not according to the CDC and VAERS. VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System and last week several out of the mainstream sites reported on the latest numbers. You can decide for yourself if the information is worthy of your consideration or follow the almost religious fervor with which these new vaccines are promoted.

Here is what the CDC has on their website about the vaccines. There is some shaming going on for those who still don't want to take it. It should be a choice, and we still haven't gotten a good answer on why those who got vaccinated have any fear or apprehension about those who didn't. If you're vaccinated, your safe, right? Maybe.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.