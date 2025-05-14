First of all, if you really love ice cream, I apologize that I’m a bit late to this ice cream party. Second, I got wind of this from the Asbury Park Press.

There’s apparently an annual ice cream tour across New Jersey that just got underway with the kickoff this past Friday. But do not fear, this goes on all summer at 14 participating shops across the Garden State.

Organized by the North American Ice Cream Association (I can’t be the only one who didn’t know this existed), this ice cream tour covers nine counties with 14 shops from now until Sunday, August 31. You can earn free stuff along the way.

Here’s how.

When you go into any participating ice cream shop, these tour booklets will be available. You get your booklet stamped at each shop you go to. When you get four stamps, you get a free scoop. Eight gets you a medium scoop, and 12 scores you a large. Stop by all 14, and those 14 stamps will get you a free ice cream tour t-shirt.

What it says on the T-shirt is absolutely epic.

“I Licked My Way Through New Jersey.”

Wow! You KNOW you want this shirt!

According to app.com, if you fill up your booklet by visiting every ice cream shop, you can mail your booklet to Randy's Homemade Ice Cream in Pompton Lakes and be in the running to win one free ice cream per week for a whole year.

Remember, you have all summer up until Aug. 31 to hit these ice cream shops. Imagine the brain freeze otherwise.

Here’s your list of participating ice cream shops.

A La Mode Ice Cream Parlor, Ocean City

301 E. 55th St.

Cliff's Dairy Maid, Ledgewood

1475 Route 46

Coney Waffle, Belmar

801 Belmar Plaza

Conrad's Confectionery, Westwood

107 Westwood Ave.

Kohr Soft Ice Cream, Little Egg Harbor

682 Route 9

Miss Mindy's Homemade Ice Cream, Berkeley Township

155 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville section

Peewee's Ice Cream, Medford

57 N. Main St.

Randy's Homemade Ice Cream, Pompton Lakes

322 Wanaque Ave., Suite D

Scoop to My Lou, East Brunswick

59 Main St.

Skipper Dipper, Long Beach Township

9305 Long Beach Blvd.

Stack Creamery, Morristown

48 Washington St.

Surfside Frozen Custard, Spring Lake

300 Morris Ave.

You Scream Ice Cream, Brick

2791 Hooper Ave.

The WooHoo, Beach Haven

211 South Bay Ave.

