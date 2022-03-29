You need a daycation: New Jersey’s best day trips
One of the great advantages we have living in New Jersey is that we're not far from some great things to do, especially when it comes to "daycations". We've got the "North Jersey shore, the South Jersey shore, we've even compared them for you.
We've also got Six Flags Great Adventure and close proximity to both New York and Philadelpha but why would you want to leave New Jersey when there are so many day trips you can take, all less than two hours from wherever you live.
No matter what you're looking for, be it a trip "down the shore" or maybe you'd like to visit a historical site or hike a trail in the woods, whatever it is you'd like to do, it's right here in New Jersey.
With the weather getting warmer and spring break coming up, I asked my social media to come up with the best day trips in New Jersey. Check these places out!
Michael Wilt
Cape May Zoo, followed by a side trip to any of the shore points
Joanne Ginn Glassoff
Smithville!
Beth Khatchikian
Sandy Hook
Marylouise Teresa Henning
Asbury Park
Patricia Tyson Purks
Love going over the Silver ball museum.
Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey
Wild West City !!!
Junior Canonico
Lakota Wolf Preserve
Joe Nappi
Howling Woods Farm
Jerry Rubino
Princeton Record Exchange
Jean Marie Costigan Kreitz
The Grounds for Sculpture !!
Mark Maher
Lambertville hike and lunch!
John Riebel
I like the northern Delaware River towns. Start at Lambertville and work your way up. Big fan of Lambertville, Frenchtown, Stockton and Milford especially.
Michael O'Connell
Island state park
Denise Farrell
I like to go to Stockton NJ . Lots of quaint stores. And then onto Frenchtown down the road apiece
Richard Fuscia
North Wildwood. Great little town ,lots of things to do . Plenty of bars and places to eat. Less crowded then other parts of Wildwood. Smaller beaches, no tags needed.
Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco
Cape May
Randy Kotz
Cape May, then the Ferry to Delaware and down 13 to Eastern Shore Virginia. Robin and I will leave a light on for ya.
