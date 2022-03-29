You need a daycation: New Jersey’s best day trips

One of the great advantages we have living in New Jersey is that we're not far from some great things to do, especially when it comes to "daycations". We've got the "North Jersey shore, the South Jersey shore, we've even compared them for you.

We've also got Six Flags Great Adventure and close proximity to both New York and Philadelpha but why would you want to leave New Jersey when there are so many day trips you can take, all less than two hours from wherever you live.

No matter what you're looking for, be it a trip "down the shore" or maybe you'd like to visit a historical site or hike a trail in the woods, whatever it is you'd like to do, it's right here in New Jersey.

With the weather getting warmer and spring break coming up, I asked my social media to come up with the best day trips in New Jersey. Check these places out!

Michael Wilt

Cape May Zoo, followed by a side trip to any of the shore points

Joanne Ginn Glassoff

Smithville!

Beth Khatchikian

Sandy Hook

Sandy Hook on Google Maps Sandy Hook on Google Maps loading...

Marylouise Teresa Henning

Asbury Park

Asbury Park on Google Maps Asbury Park on Google Maps loading...

Patricia Tyson Purks

Love going over the Silver ball museum.

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Wild West City !!!

Wild West City on Google Maps Wild West City on Google Maps loading...

Junior Canonico

Lakota Wolf Preserve

Joe Nappi

Howling Woods Farm

Jerry Rubino

Princeton Record Exchange

Princeton Record Exchange on Google Maps Princeton Record Exchange on Google Maps loading...

Jean Marie Costigan Kreitz

The Grounds for Sculpture !!

Jordan Jansson Photo of Grounds for Sculpture Jordan Jansson Photo of Grounds for Sculpture loading...

Mark Maher

Lambertville hike and lunch!

John Riebel

I like the northern Delaware River towns. Start at Lambertville and work your way up. Big fan of Lambertville, Frenchtown, Stockton and Milford especially.

N. Union Street in Lambertville on Google Maps N. Union Street in Lambertville on Google Maps loading...

Michael O'Connell

Island state park

Island State Park on Google Maps Island State Park on Google Maps loading...

Denise Farrell

I like to go to Stockton NJ . Lots of quaint stores. And then onto Frenchtown down the road apiece

Bridge Street in Stockton NJ on Google Maps Bridge Street in Stockton NJ on Google Maps loading...

Richard Fuscia

North Wildwood. Great little town ,lots of things to do . Plenty of bars and places to eat. Less crowded then other parts of Wildwood. Smaller beaches, no tags needed.

North Wildwood on Google Maps North Wildwood on Google Maps loading...

Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco

Cape May

Randy Kotz

Cape May, then the Ferry to Delaware and down 13 to Eastern Shore Virginia. Robin and I will leave a light on for ya.

Photo By Dan Mall on Unsplash Photo By Dan Mall on Unsplash loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ