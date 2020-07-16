Every year, I take two weeks vacation and spend one at each of what I call the north Jersey shore. For me, that would be the Asbury Park beach and boardwalk one day, hit the Silverball museum and take a walk into Ocean Grove.

Sunday, we would hit Point Pleasant, where we'd check out the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show (not this year) and then Jenkinson's to see the B-Street Band. Finally, we'd go to Seaside Heights. That would always bring back fond memories since when I was growing up in Union City, we'd rent a house in Ortley Beach and when I graduated high school my friends and I rented the same house. When Seaside reopened after Sandy we were there on the first day.

The second week we'd go to Sea Isle City, where we'd play football on the beach and my sons would visit the arcade. Who knows, with 60,000 points they may be able to get a pencil WITH an eraser! We'd also visit the Atlantic City boardwalk and casinos, Ocean City for Manco & Manco pizza and Wildwood where we'd ride the rides and of course eat.

For me, the two shores are very much different. We talked about it one night on New Jersey 101.5 and I also put up a Twitter poll asking which is better. This is what I got.

The topic took off so well that I talked about it on my Facebook Live spot.

So if the North Jersey Shore and South Jersey shores are where we said, would Long Beach Island be the "Central Jersey shore' if there even is one?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: