Quick, how many boardwalk delicacies can you name? How many have you been dreaming about since you made your shore plans? A slice from Manco and Manco in Ocean City perhaps? Maybe a sausage and peppers sandwich from the Midway on the Seaside Heights boardwalk? Boardwalk Fries? Kohr's custard?

The list is endless, unless of course you're the governor of New Jersey, then it becomes as difficult a question to answer as "where are you getting your science data to reopen?"

When Governor Phil Murphy was on "The Today Show," he was asked a very simple, almost throw away question by Savannah Guthrie. He was asked, "While I'm here, is there a boardwalk delicacy I just can't miss?" The Governor threw away a perfect opportunity to bond with the Jersey boardwalk patrons, his response?

"Anyplace along here you will love. You will love."

Swing and a miss, governor.

Perhaps Governor Murphy figured by naming one place he was disrespecting all the others and didn't want to single one out? Perhaps he was just unprepared for such a question by his public relations people, if he has any who's job it would be to make sure the governor has a solid answer for any question asked. Or perhaps he really has no idea what the great boardwalk delicacies are or where to find them.

So being the helpful people that we are in New Jersey, a state that is lucky enough to have some of the greatest boardwalk delicacies in the world, let's help a governor out so that if he's ever asked that question again on national television, he has a solid answer. Then we'll ask him about the science.

