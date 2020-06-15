Quick. Name a Boardwalk delicacy that New Jersey is famous for. One that you have memories of eating over years of spending summers on our beautiful 120 miles of coastline. Do funnel cake or Zeppoles come to mind? How 'bout some Kors custard? Salt water taffy? Good old fashioned boardwalk fries? Well, all of the above slipped his mind when the governor was asked by Savannah Guthrie during an interview on the today show what boardwalk delicacy he suggested that she try.

She threw him the requisite softballs as they stood on the Asbury Park boardwalk chatting about the COVID-19 shut down with a screaming heckler berating him in the background. Everything from “do you think you’re opening too slowly” to “are you considering defunding the police”? Nothing hard hitting or unexpected. And he answered everything with his usual aplomb, just like the smooth talking politician he is.

Shockingly, the one question that had him stumped was the one at the very end—one an out of touch, super-wealthy New Englander would be hard pressed to answer: “while I’m here,” queried Savannah, “is there a boardwalk delicacy I can’t miss?”

Crickets.... Long pause....Audible inhale.

“Any place along here you will love. You will love.”

Has the Governor actually BEEN to a New Jersey boardwalk?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

