When it comes to beach towns, New Jersey certainly has plenty of choices. From the northern tip of Sandy Hook down to the Delaware Bay with Cape May, The Jersey Shore is home to some of the best beach towns in the county.

At least to us they are. It doesn't matter what others may say, we know the Jersey Shore has it all.

With that said, there is one Jersey Shore town that received national recognition. And for many who know this particular town, it really isn't any surprise.

Asbury Park Asbury Park (Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media) loading...

Best small beach town 2025

According to Travel and Leisure, Asbury Park has been named the best small beach town in the nation for 2025. And even though we already knew our beach towns are among the best, seeing one of them recognized on the big stage like that is a big deal.

One of the things that really set Asbury Park apart from the rest is their unique blend of "big city culture and small beach town charm." That statement from Travel and Leisure pretty much says it all.

Not only that, but Asbury Park's ongoing redevelopment in recent years also contributed to it being named the best. From it's rich music history to it's endless options of dining and places to stay, Asbury Park is a must visit not just in summer, but year round.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Endless activities

I personally can attest to this and feel this recognition is deserving. All summer long people are having a great time along the boardwalk and on the beach. Plus we can't forget about the iconic Stone Pony Summer Stage.

And when we turn the page to October, the dead come alive for Asbury Park's annual Zombie Walk.

2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 in Asbury Park, NJ Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Check out the full story from Travel and Leisure naming Asbury Park 2025's best small beach town in the U.S. here.

A secluded look at the Asbury Park boardwalk during the off-season A very different vibe outside of summer from one of New Jersey's most iconic boardwalks. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.