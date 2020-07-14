Every year I take 2 weeks vacation in the summer time. One week I take the family to what I call the "north Jersey shore" which is where my parents took me as a child growing up in Union City. We would spend a day in Asbury Park, both on the beach and boardwalk, playing games at the Silverball Museum, taking a walk into Ocean Grove. Then a day in Point Pleasant going on the rides and again at Seaside Heights where we were the day it reopened.

Then the other week, we could go to the "south Jersey shore" where we would "Do AC," walking the boardwalk, riding the rides in Ocean City, grabbing a slice of Manco & Manco pizza and of course Wildwood. We would also hit Paradise Cove on Long Beach Island on the way down from "central Jersey."

So if in fact there is a "central Jersey," is there a "central Jersey shore?"

Personally I would say that if there were it would be Long Beach Island. My reasoning for this would be if you're going by the Garden State Parkway you figure exit 117 down to Seaside Heights exit 80.

Then if you start the South Jersey shore at exit 38 for Atlantic City, you'd have to figure if there was to be a "central Jersey shore" it would have to be Long Beach Island, which would be exit 63.

That would make sense to me. how about you? Here's some of what I received on Facebook, Twitter and on New Jersey 101.5 last night:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: