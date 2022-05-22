How to travel the most scenic road in New Jersey

Isn't it nice to take a drive on a scenic road here in New Jersey?

In Ocean County, we have some very scenic roads along our waterfront and through our pines. There is always a different type of "scenic" drive here in New Jersey. Whether it's along the Atlantic Ocean, Pine Barrens, Northwest Mountains, or Farm Country, there are all kinds of different scenes here in New Jersey.

In a recent article posted by MSN from Love Exploring, they outlined the most scenic roads in America and right here in the Garden State. The most scenic road here in New Jersey takes us to the northwest corner of the state: the Delaware Water Gap.

I had a chance to travel a section of this scenic and historic road. It dates back to 1650, making it 372 years old.

In the "Love Exploring" article, the choice for the most scenic road in New Jersey was "Old Mine Road," which was built approximately in 1650. The road was built to help support Dutch copper mines that flourished in the late 1600s.

We drove on what is the current road and we explored nearby copper mines. It's about a 2-hour drive from Ocean County, but some intriguing sights for sure and is very scenic.

Copper Mine Hiking

Spring is a perfect time to take a drive to the Delaware Water Gap and a drive on the Old Mine Road. Keep a lookout for the copper mines and some of the cool mountain scenery in this section of New Jersey. Much different than what we have here in Ocean County.

