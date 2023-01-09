You may now take down your Christmas decorations. Please!
It may be "the most wonderful time of the year," but it does have an expiration date. I'm talking about the Christmas season; or more specifically the Christmas lights and decorations, which (if you're a true believer) should have come down on Jan. 6 with the celebration of "Little Christmas."
According to bhg.com, in the Christian tradition, Jan. 6 marks the day the three kings, or as we call them in New Jersey, the "three wise guys," actually arrived in Bethlehem. This was after Jesus was born, signaling the end of Christmas celebrations
As much as I love the Christmas season, it's at this time of year I say "enough is enough." Time to move on and deal with the New Year. Just like you wouldn't eat anything left over from Christmas dinner, looking at the decorations now makes you feel either dated or depressed. It's time to move on.
I asked Vanessa Antanies, whose incredible "Lights on Glendale" every year is a focal point on Manalapan, and this year raised over $2,500 for Mother Theresa's charities in Asbury Park, when they take theirs down:
The lights were on until Jan. 6, 'Little Christmas.' In our family, all our decorations stay up until that time. So, on January 7th we started taking everything down. We had some help- our son and his friends, and of course, my parents are the biggest help, they are always there for us!
When do you take down your Christmas decorations?
Did on Friday. Jan 6th
Theresa M Young
Roughly a week after. This year it was 1/2.
Jerry Rubino
Jan. 6 (Three Kings Day). It's a tradition I grew up with
Carmen Cusido
I take them down after my birthday, 22nd cause i love lights!
Tina Louise Cook
My birthday is on the 10th of January. I would wake up and find my birthday gifts under the tree. Then my Dad and I would undecorate the tree, the first weekend after that. My Mom would put away the cresh and other decorations. Dad would take down the lights also...weather permitting.
Melynda B. Ulrich
January 6th, the Epiphany
Michael Huppman
After the Super Bowl, I have taken off that day for 40 years and it’s my lights day every year
John J. Bossong III
We usually take down most a couple of days after Christmas but leave the nativity up until January 6.
Gail Morrone
Around the beginning of the month of January but I keep tree up for valentines day just change it up a little
Melanie Wendt
January 7 the Christmas lights come down and the Groundhog’s Day lights go up.
Kevin Kearney
My wife won't take them down until it snows, or March 1st.
John Riebel
I take it down on the 2nd and then go into the woods and chop down another tree just in case it gets any ideas of putting itself back up
Ed Rufolo
Never. I leave them up year around. Saves time having to put them out again
Toby Alan Vattilano
When I was married the wife took them down New Year’s Day because she was a teacher and you would never know when she went back to school Christmas even happened. I, the Clark Griswold, took down the exterior illumination.
Eric Barash
