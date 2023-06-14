You know the NJ state capital but who knows the county seats? A quiz
I was driving around the Flemington circle, (the dreaded Flemington circle, if you know you know) and I once again saw that big decorative wall they built boasting Flemington’s historic status. And it’s true. Over 65% of Flemington's buildings are listed on the National Record of Historic Places.
That in turn made me think about the trial of the century, the one before the O.J. Simpson one. The Lindbergh baby kidnapping case. And how it was held right there in Flemington because this small little town of under 5,000 people is the county seat. Where the county courthouse is and the county government buildings are located is your county seat. Here in Hunterdon County, it’s in tiny Flemington.
So a county seat is nothing you think much of, but it’s sort of the county equivalent of a state’s capital. We all know New Jersey’s capital is Trenton. But how many of us can say we know county seats? Even the county you live in you might not know its seat.
Take a look at a county and a clue and guess what the county seat is. Then at the very end you’ll find all the answers.
Atlantic County
Clue: You May or May not get this one.
Bergen County
Clue: Who needs a house here?
Burlington County
Clue: This name was in “Die Hard”
Camden County
Clue: Did I stutter?
Cape May County
Clue: Oh this town better have the county court house
Cumberland County
Clue: We'll cross this clue when we get to it
Essex County
Clue: Not pronounced like the one in Delaware
Gloucester County
Clue: Bury the hatchet? Wood if I could
Hudson County
Clue: Chill, you don't even need a clue
Hunterdon County
Clue: Duh, you already read this
Mercer County
Clue: As in every other state in the country except for Michigan the state capital is also the county seat
Middlesex County
Clue: A big college town
Monmouth County
Clue: Springsteen
Morris County
Clue: Steve Forbes was born here
Ocean County
Clue: Almost sounds like one of our traffic reporters
Passaic County
Clue: Lou Costello was born here
Salem County
Clue: No witch trials here
Somerset County
Clue: Imagine a hot season village
Sussex County
Clue: A cute little lizard
Union County
Clue: Fred Sanford was coming to join you, honey
Warren County
Clue: Think ABC sitcom about a butler
Okay, now your answer grid:
Atlantic County / Mays Landing
Bergen County / Hackensack
Burlington County / Mount Holly
Camden County / Camden
Cape May County / Cape May Court House
Cumberland County / Bridgeton
Essex County / Newark
Gloucester County / Woodbury
Hudson County / Jersey City
Hunterdon County / Flemington
Mercer County / Trenton
Middlesex County / New Brunswick
Monmouth County / Freehold Borough
Morris County / Morristown
Ocean County / Toms River
Passaic County / Paterson
Salem County / Salem
Somerset County / Somerville
Sussex County / Newton
Union County / Elizabeth
Warren County / Belvidere
