You know the NJ state capital but who knows the county seats? A quiz

I was driving around the Flemington circle, (the dreaded Flemington circle, if you know you know) and I once again saw that big decorative wall they built boasting Flemington’s historic status. And it’s true. Over 65% of Flemington's buildings are listed on the National Record of Historic Places.

That in turn made me think about the trial of the century, the one before the O.J. Simpson one. The Lindbergh baby kidnapping case. And how it was held right there in Flemington because this small little town of under 5,000 people is the county seat. Where the county courthouse is and the county government buildings are located is your county seat. Here in Hunterdon County, it’s in tiny Flemington.

So a county seat is nothing you think much of, but it’s sort of the county equivalent of a state’s capital. We all know New Jersey’s capital is Trenton. But how many of us can say we know county seats? Even the county you live in you might not know its seat.

Take a look at a county and a clue and guess what the county seat is. Then at the very end you’ll find all the answers.

Atlantic County

Clue: You May or May not get this one.

Atlantic County

Bergen County

Clue: Who needs a house here?

Bergen County

Burlington County

Clue: This name was in “Die Hard”

Burlington County

Camden County

Clue: Did I stutter?

Camden County

Cape May County

Clue: Oh this town better have the county court house

Cape May County

Cumberland County

Clue: We'll cross this clue when we get to it

Cumberland County

Essex County

Clue: Not pronounced like the one in Delaware

Essex County

Gloucester County

Clue: Bury the hatchet? Wood if I could

Gloucester County

Hudson County

Clue: Chill, you don't even need a clue

Hudson County

Hunterdon County

Clue: Duh, you already read this

Hunterdon County

Mercer County

Clue: As in every other state in the country except for Michigan the state capital is also the county seat

Mercer County

Middlesex County

Clue: A big college town

Middlesex County

Monmouth County

Clue: Springsteen

Monmouth County

Morris County

Clue: Steve Forbes was born here

Morris County

Ocean County

Clue: Almost sounds like one of our traffic reporters

Ocean County

Passaic County

Clue: Lou Costello was born here

Passaic County

Salem County

Clue: No witch trials here

Salem County

Somerset County

Clue: Imagine a hot season village

Somerset County

Sussex County

Clue: A cute little lizard

Sussex County

Union County

Clue: Fred Sanford was coming to join you, honey

Union County

Warren County

Clue: Think ABC sitcom about a butler

Warren County

Okay, now your answer grid:

Atlantic County / Mays Landing

Bergen County / Hackensack

Burlington County / Mount Holly

Camden County / Camden

Cape May County / Cape May Court House

Cumberland County / Bridgeton

Essex County / Newark

Gloucester County / Woodbury

Hudson County / Jersey City

Hunterdon County / Flemington

Mercer County / Trenton

Middlesex County / New Brunswick

Monmouth County / Freehold Borough

Morris County / Morristown

Ocean County / Toms River

Passaic County / Paterson

Salem County / Salem

Somerset County / Somerville

Sussex County / Newton

Union County / Elizabeth

Warren County / Belvidere

