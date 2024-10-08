You have to see this Halloween House in Freehold, NJ

Are you ready for some spoooooky fun? Then, you have to check out the Halloween House in Freehold, New Jersey.

As their website says, it’s “not a haunted house, it’s so much more.”

Halloween House Freehold is a completely immersive, one-of-a-kind Halloween experience where you are transported to an all-Halloween world.

Each room is incredibly detailed with a different Halloween theme, any fan of spooky season is sure to enjoy it.

I’ll be honest: I love horror movies and Halloween, but I’ve always been hesitant about haunted attractions because I’m notoriously jumpy, and I know these places target the obvious scaredy cats. That’s why I was so excited to hear about this place.

If you love the decor of a haunted house but don’t want the stress of being touched and scared, Halloween House Freehold is for you. And if you do love haunted houses, you’ll love Halloween House Freehold, too!

Our goal is to give you an amazing Halloween experience, not scare you to death or make you uncomfortable. No fear. Just fun.

There are no jump scares, no actors, and no gore. It’s just Halloween heaven. Plus, it’s been ranked the #1 Halloween attraction for all ages.

Halloween lovers unite! Our uniquely themed, fully immersive rooms include the one-of-a-kind Spiderweb Light Tunnel, The ToFright Show, “Trick or Treat” Room, the “Glow in the Dark” Room, our Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired room, and much more!

Their rooms this year include:

🎃 Beetlejuice Illusion Room

🎃 Glow Room

🎃 Grave Movie Theater

🎃 Zombie Bunker

🎃 Haunted Hotel Room

🎃 Halloweentown

🎃 Trick or Treat

🎃 Vampires Lair

You can get tickets to Halloween House Freehold by clicking here.

👻 Stay spooky! 👻

