Submit your Halloween decoration pics for a chance to win NJ Lottery tickets
We’ve made it to October, which means we are officially in peak Spooky Season, and I couldn’t be more excited.
As much as I hate winter's impending annoyance, I love fall.
Hoodies, apple cider, pumpkin spice (yeah, call me basic, I don’t care!), horror movies, you name it. October is a month for spooktacular fun.
One of my favorite things about it is seeing everyone’s Halloween setups. While I’m admittedly a coward (if you have one of those skeletons that start moving or making noise when there’s movement, I WILL scream), I love seeing how people decorate their homes for Halloween.
Here’s where you come in. Indulge me; there could be something in it for you.
We’re holding an online contest where all you have to do is submit a photo of your Halloween decorations in the form below for a chance to win $20 worth of New Jersey Lottery tickets.
Think about it… if you win big, you’ll have the dough to go all out next year with your decorations!
(Please take your pics horizontally, not vertically. Thank you!)
The contest will be going on until Oct. 20, so don’t worry if you don’t haven’t put anything up yet, you still have time to send your submission.
What do your Halloween decorations look like?
Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
I’m looking forward to seeing your decorations!
