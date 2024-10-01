We’ve made it to October, which means we are officially in peak Spooky Season, and I couldn’t be more excited.

As much as I hate winter's impending annoyance, I love fall.

Hoodies, apple cider, pumpkin spice (yeah, call me basic, I don’t care!), horror movies, you name it. October is a month for spooktacular fun.

Canva Canva loading...

One of my favorite things about it is seeing everyone’s Halloween setups. While I’m admittedly a coward (if you have one of those skeletons that start moving or making noise when there’s movement, I WILL scream), I love seeing how people decorate their homes for Halloween.

Here’s where you come in. Indulge me; there could be something in it for you.

We’re holding an online contest where all you have to do is submit a photo of your Halloween decorations in the form below for a chance to win $20 worth of New Jersey Lottery tickets.

A house with Halloween pumpkins and halloween decorations at Halloween night on a city street. Trick or treat. vzphotos loading...

Think about it… if you win big, you’ll have the dough to go all out next year with your decorations!

(Please take your pics horizontally, not vertically. Thank you!)

The contest will be going on until Oct. 20, so don’t worry if you don’t haven’t put anything up yet, you still have time to send your submission.

What do your Halloween decorations look like?

Must be 18 years of age or older to win.

I’m looking forward to seeing your decorations!

To get into the Halloween mood, check out the best horror movies from each year. How many have you seen?

After that, I have some Halloween treats you should try this October.

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today. Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.