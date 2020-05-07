Waiting in a store line in a mask and gloves is no comfortable situation. Especially when everyone is properly socially distancing and six feet apart from each other. It was an unseasonably chilly day, so I was wearing a coat at the UPS store last week, dripping sweat in the coat, in my rubber gloves, and in my mask. I walked in with a huge box that already that was already sealed and I had the shipping label affixed to it—ready to go!

I contemplated asking from the back of the line, “hey can I just drop this?” But did not want to appear rude. I know that many times in the grocery store I’ve walked up to the front of a line for a quick “excuse me, what aisle is the mayo on?” and gotten dirty looks. So I waited. A little. After approximately 60 seconds of feeling the sweat from my hot, expelled air beading on my face I made my decision. I just yelled out, “hey can I leave this?” The guy behind the counter said "are you sure it’s labeled correctly?" And when I said “yup! UPS!” He said “sure! just leave it here.” I walked up to the front of the line, gingerly left my package and ran out of there. And even behind their masks, could see the dirty looks.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

