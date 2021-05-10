As usual, Mother’s Day was a horror. Let’s face it. All greeting card holidays are annoying. All of ‘em. Father’s Day, Grandmother’s Day, bla, bla, bla.

All these "holidays" do is send you into a frenzied race for visits and gifts. The people we are supposed to be honoring want nothing more than to have a break, particularly when it comes to mothers. Mothers are the ones who are caught up in a frenzy all year. Why would they want an extra day of errands and schedules on a day that is supposed to be dedicated to them?

I love my mother. I talk to her or see her every day and appreciate her more than you could even imagine, but I can’t even describe to you what a disappointing and annoying day Mother’s Day has become.

For example, we talked about Mother’s Day on our Facebook Live last week and when we asked what most moms would want to do on Mother’s Day, every mother answered the same thing: I’d like to be left alone. But unfortunately Mother’s Day has become a day, like a lot of other made-up holidays, of scurrying around looking for last minute gifts and cards, traveling far distances in traffic to see the aforementioned mom or grandmom, or waiting for a table at a crowded restaurant.

Most mothers would appreciate having “Me” time on Mother’s Day. After all, that’s what they all need.

Here’s the way I see Mother’s Day working out for everyone, especially since it’s not really for mothers at all. It’s really for grandmothers. Make a date with an elderly mother—namely your mother, mother-in-law or your grandmother—to take her out for lunch or a meal during the week. They are the ones who want to get gifts and be shown appreciation. And then take Sunday for yourself.

My generation of mothers wants to stay home, putter around the kitchen, cook or watch Netflix. I think it’s time we turned Mother’s Day into a day that mother’s actually look forward to.

