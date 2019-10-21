You can get rid of unwanted medications safely Saturday

Saturday is another National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day — a chance to rid your medicine cabinet of unused and unwanted medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration's New Jersey special agent in charge, Susan Gibson, said she's proud of the program — started in New Jersey in 2009.

"We don't want those prescription drugs laying around a house where a child can have access to them," she said. Likewise, she said, she doesn't want older residents living alone left with unneeded drugs.

"We want those drugs and we want to dispose of them and get them off the streets so people can't abuse them," Gibson said.

Those looking to get rid of drugs can search for locations on takebackday.dea.gov. "We take them off your hands and we dispose of them accordingly," Fulton said.

In New Jersey, there are 187 participating police departments and 202 collection sites, ranging from police departments to pharmacies to hospitals.

To date, the initiative hse removed about 12 million pounds of unwanted prescriptions nationwide.

"Here alone in New Jersey, we took off 260,000 pounds or 130 tons of unused and unwanted prescriptions," Gilbson said. "So it's a pretty dramatic effect.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5

