You can climb this NYC tower for a good cause

We all marveled at the bravery, courage and strength of the NYC first responders who climbed the stairs of the twin towers on 9/11. Not many among us can live up to that example, but some of us can keep their memory alive and do some good at the same time.

Each year since 2015, the Tunnel To Towers Foundation has sponsored a tower climb at One World Trade Center in NYC.

This year's event is on Sunday, June 4, and yes, they do climb all 104 stories to the observatory at One World Trade Center. There's still time to join up and start conditioning for the event and spread the word to your contacts to raise money for this very deserving cause.

Registration is broken down into categories and most of the deadlines for registering is May 21st.

The event celebrates the life and sacrifice of all 9/11 heroes, including FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller and FDNY Captain Billy Burke. Many people are familiar with the story of how the Tunnel To Towers Organization got started but in case you always wondered how it got its name, here's the story.

On September 11, 2001, Stephen Siller, an FDNY firefighter assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers. He suddenly got word over his scanner that an airplane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Stephen drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, strapped 60 lbs. of gear to his back and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers. There, he gave up his life while saving others.

Captain William F. Burke, Jr. and his men were on the 27th floor of the North Tower when the South Tower collapsed. Billy immediately alerted the Captain of Ladder Co. 6 and the Officer of Ladder Co. 24, his original company, of the collapse. They, along with their men, immediately evacuated along with a number of civilians they were assisting, all surviving. Minutes later the North Tower collapsed and Billy perished along with the other innocents on September 11, 2001. He selflessly repeated, “Keep going, I’m right behind you,” to keep his men moving to.

There are a lot of different groups that are organizing and fundraising for the event. You can find all the information about the event and how you can participate or donate on the website.

Tunnel to Towers provides mortgage-free homes for the families of service members and first responders who've lost their lives in the line of duty. There couldn't be a more worthy cause and there isn't a more rewarding and breathtaking (literally) experience than the tower climb on June 4.

