Yet another group suing Governor Murphy (Opinion)

Every governor gets sued by disgruntled groups or citizens with one gripe or another. We don't know the exact number, but we can guess that Governor Murphy has had more than his share of court notices or summons.

The latest group in a long line since his power grab during COVID, is called Free NJ Kids. They want the mask mandate for kids to wear masks in school this coming September to be dropped.

Many parents have complained about their children having multiple issues from the masks. From rashes and filthy masks to severe anxiety. All calls so far have fallen on deaf ears, even though he says these measures are for their safety. Hey Phil, leave their safety to their legal guardians and do something about our obnoxious taxes here in New Jersey.

He has all the power, and it seems from law enforcement to the courts, nobody is going to go against him. Well, some groups of citizens are and hopefully they'll have better luck than the businesspeople and others that have tried in vain to oppose him in the past year and a half.

What's more maddening than his total disregard for peoples' individual rights as free Americans, is the general public's complacency with his power grabbing tyranny.

The gubernatorial election is just a few months away and he is leading comfortably in the polls. Those same polls have been wildly inaccurate in the past few election cycles, so maybe there is a chance. A chance to actually have a Governor we don't have to sue every month to, as he would put it "do the right thing."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.