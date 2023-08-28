Yet another amazing pizza joint in South Jersey

It’s an undisputed truth that New Jersey has some of the best pizza in the country if not the whole world. There are many old favorites to keep cranking out consistently the best pizzas around.

Every corner of the state seems to have a local favorite. The trend in the last few years has been toward “tomato pies“. Something that seems to have its origins in Trenton generations ago.

Other places have either taken up the cause and spread it around the state or started their own versions of it. One small South Jersey pizza joint that is getting a lot of attention is Lillo‘s in Hainesport in Burlington County.

Like a lot of really good pizza places and has somewhat limited hours. They're closed on Sundays and Mondays and the other days they close at 6:30 pm.

The place is small and fills up pretty quickly. They also do an amazing amount of takeout business as well. I had a chance to go there a few weeks ago and Lillo's Tomato Pies did not disappoint. The staff was very friendly and efficient, and the pies were awesome! They're on the Marne Highway which connects Moorestown to Mount Holly through Hainesport.

The place is small, but you can't miss the red and yellow sign right on the Marne Highway.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

You might call it a hole in the wall due to its size but it's a really nice building inside and out.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

I got there early on a weeknight to beat the crowd, but the place filled up quickly.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The menus are on plain paper and you get a no-nonsense choice of delicious food besides the pizza.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The antipasto is monstrous and delicious.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The tomato pie lived up to all the hype!

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious homemade Jersey fresh pizza Growing up my mother made homemade pizza every Friday night, without fail.

New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places Pizza is one of, if not the hottest topics in all of the Garden State. Everyone has a place they're loyal to and they always think it's better than your favorite place. Bill Spadea spent a couple of hours taking calls from listeners telling him where the definitive best pizzeria's in New Jersey are. Here's some of what they came up with.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom