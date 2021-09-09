We've been talking a lot about people leaving NJ and the fact that they often start planning their exit many years before planning for retirement. As you know, I'm diggin' in and fighting hard to bring this state back from the financial abyss.

Joining me on the show Thursday was my friend James Greco. He's one of the owner of the CSI Group, a premier accounting and financial services firm based in New Jersey.

James joined me to show how you might be able to zero out some taxes in retirement through smart planning. His expertise shed some light on the fact that NJ is very challenging and expensive for many working people, but you can make NJ affordable and stay here in retirement if you get ahead of the game now. He discussed the difference between financial planning and retirement planning and is ready to help you.

Listen to my conversation with the tax expert and retirement planner and call him 1-800-Tax-Laws and schedule a time to start your planning today.

