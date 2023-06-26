You hear me talking about the Greco family and the CSI Group often. Yes, they've been advertising with the morning show since long before I was the host. And yes, they have become good family friends.

It was an honor over the weekend to emcee the celebration of their 50 years in business.

The family was on hand to celebrate, Robert, Maria, James, Jennifer, John and Nicloe, and of course Sandrea, the matriarch of the family.

It was incredible to see the grandkids grab the mic and give a heartwarming tribute to their grandmother and the family surrounding the company that their grandfather launched in 1973. Family patriarch Peter Greco passed away before the company could celebrate 50 years in business, but he leaves behind an incredible living legacy in his sons, their wives (and fiancé), and grandchildren.

He leaves a legacy of happy, positive, and professional employees and satisfied and returning customers.

How Jodi and I feel about this outstanding New Jersey company is summed up here:

We're looking forward to seeing how the company will grow and provide an incredible service to our state over the next 50 years!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

