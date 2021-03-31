What you need to know before you file your taxes (Opinion)

It's a cliche that is important to remember at tax season. You simply don't know what you don't know. This is especially true when it comes to taxes. How should you file with your older children? What if they are away at college? Should they file independently? How do you count your stimulus check? What about unemployment that you are qualified for and have yet to receive? Did you start or close a small business? What do you do if you made a withdrawal from your retirement savings during the lockdown?

My friend Jack Tinari with the CSI Group joined me for an in depth conversation to answer most of the common questions that taxpayers have this time of year.

I've trusted the CSI group with my taxes for many years now and I know that you will find them the best professional group to trust as well. It started as a small tax prep firm launched in 1973 by my friends Peter and Sandra Greco. Peter passed away this past December leaving a legacy of professionalism and friendship and huge shoes to fill at the helm of the company. His sons were ready, willing and able to step up and lead the charge.

The company has convenient locations all over the Garden State and New York and they will be happy to give you a free quote and consultation right over the phone. Listen to my conversation with Jack on our latest podcast episode #SpeakingTaxes and then call 1-800-TAX LAWS to find out how my friends can help you. Don't pay a single dollar more to the corrupt government in Trenton and Washington than you owe!

