The most important thing if I can offer any advice, is to let a professional help you.

My friend Jack Tinari with the CSI Group handles my taxes which have gotten more complicated over the years. Jack joined us on the show Tuesday and offered a few things that you really need to know as you get ready to prepare your return and pay Uncle Sam.

First, if you are collecting unemployment, you need to print each payment receipt from the site. Second, you need to make sure you report whatever you received from the government in the form of stimuli during the lockdown. He also had advice for small businesses as filing in NJ is sometimes one of the most complicated processes you'll go through.

Like many of you, I used to do my own taxes. Just paid a small fee and filled out the form online following the prompts. About 5 years ago, I followed the same process and saw that I owed way more than I thought I should. So I called Jack. The difference in what I owed after the pros went through my taxes was literally thousands of dollars. I can tell you, I'm well read and a relatively smart guy, but I'll never do my own taxes again.

Don't leave your money on the table and don't give Trenton or Washington one more dollar than they are owed. It's your money, fight for it!

